A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WorldIN THE MILITARY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Get COVID shot or you're fired: U.S. Army sets new deadline

'This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our soldiers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Hernandez signals to an Army MH-60 Black Hawk assigned during nighttime deck landing qualifications aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado in the Pacific Ocean, July 28, 2021. (U.S Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Carrera)

By Harry Wilmerding
Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Army announced Tuesday that all active-duty members must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15, and those who refuse could face suspension or dismissal.

“While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counseled by their chain of command and medical providers, continued failure to comply could result in administrative or non-judicial punishment- to include relief of duties or discharge,” the Army guidelines said.

TRENDING: Christian superstar urges faithful to demand probe of Afghanistan catastrophe

The Army started implementing the vaccine mandate on Aug. 24 after the Department of Defense (DOD) required all active duty service members to get the shot. Reserve and National Guard members are required to get the vaccine by June 30, 2022.

Troops can seek exemptions for the vaccine if they have a legitimate medical, administrative or religious reason, according to the guidelines.

Is Biden intentionally trying to harm America's military with mandated COVID vaccines?

“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families, and the communities in which we live,” the U.S. Army Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, said in the guidelines.

“Case counts and deaths continue to be concerning as the Delta variant spreads, which makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination and readiness priority for the total Army,” Dingle said.

The DOD reported 353,000 COVID-19 cases and 455 deaths across its personnel as of Sept. 8, according to data from the department’s website. The percentage of military members with at least one shot jumped to 83% from 76% since the Pentagon issued its vaccine mandate on Aug. 24.

The Army is the last branch of the military to issue vaccination guidelines, according to The New York Times. Navy and Marine active members must be fully vaccinated within 90 days of Aug. 30, and Air Force active-duty troops are required to be fully immunized by Nov. 2.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow jumps more than 200, S&P 500 rebounds to stave off September slide
University hauled into court over Biden's hidden records
Pope: Accepting abortion is 'accepting daily murder'
Get COVID shot or you're fired: U.S. Army sets new deadline
School wakes up to 1st Amendment after transgender-resisting Christian teacher's victory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×