Giuliani charges Hunter Biden's laptop held 'child porn'

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and former lawyer for President Donald Trump, is charging that Hunter Biden had "child porn" on the drive of a laptop computer he abandoned at a repair shop.

The Gateway Pundit outlines the accusations made by Giuliani during an interview with Rob Schmitt on Newsmax.

That video:

That laptop has been a still-producing source of scandal for Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, since it was revealed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Its evidence seems to document the drug-fueled, wild lifestyle of Hunter Biden, his multiple shady deals with foreign interests in which it appears access to then-VP Joe Biden is on the market, and even Joe Biden's financial ties to Hunter Biden's deals with Ukraine, China and more.

The New York Post's documentation of the revelations from Hunter Biden's laptop appeared in the news just before the election, but other legacy media outlets censored and suppressed the information, as did multiple social media giants.

Then shortly after the election a Media Research Center poll found that nearly one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China and other nations through his son. Hunter. Had they known, according to the survey, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The issue is in the news again because the left-leaning Politico just now, 10 months after the election, admitted the New York Post's reporting was, in fact, correct.

In the interview, Giuliani said he was now waiting for an apology from Leon Panetta, and 49 others who claimed in a statement at the time that the laptop information was "Russian disinformation."

Giuliani also noted that a text from Hunter Biden, obtained from the hard drive, explains how Joe Biden has collected half of all the income from Hunter Biden's work over the years.

"They keep ignoring the text from Hunter to [his] daughter, in which he explains 50% of everything went to Joe for 30 years," he said.

That is "right on Hunter's laptop."

"The reality is that Hunter Biden, through his daughter in 2019, sends a text in which he says after 30 years of paying all the expenses [for the family, he] still has to give 50% of everything 'I earn to pop'," Giuliani said.

He also pointed out the child porn on the drive.

He said, "Simple summation, they made about $30 million selling his office as senator, selling his office as vice president. They’re totally corrupt. It’s also a bit perverted. You got child pornography on that hard drive… I brought it to them. I showed them the pictures of the young girl with no clothes on. They didn’t do a damn thing about it. Because the Bidens can get away with child pornography. It’s disgraceful. No wonder he’s a horrible president. The man is amoral."

Besides being a power broker internationally for years, Hunter Biden, who now is setting up channels to sell his amateur paintings for as much as $500,000, was involved in a variety of shady deals, including his time on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that was being investigated for corruption, for which he was paid millions.

Hunter Biden had no experience in the industry but he did have a father who was vice president for Barack Obama.

Joe Biden met with Ukrainian officials, and he returned home to brag about how he threatened the nation with withholding $1 billion in American aid if they didn't get rid of the prosecutor.

A French website reported the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, later filed a criminal complaint naming Joe Biden and accusing him of committing a "criminal offense" in his campaign to get Shokin fired.

Columnist Byron York, at the time, explained why the stories about Hunter Biden's dealings are so important:

"Remember a key fact here: Joe Biden has said repeatedly that he never knew about his son's business dealings. If what [New York Post columnist Miranda] Devine is reporting is correct, Biden made those claims after having financially benefited from his son's business dealings and after having been a part of some of his son's business events. Again: The Hunter Biden laptop story is not about Hunter Biden. It's about Joe Biden," he wrote.

