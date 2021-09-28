A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Government officials declare unvaccinated Australians 'will lose their freedoms' in October

Nation attempts to reach 'zero COVID' goal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2021 at 3:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Australian officials on Monday again reminded their subjects that the nation's "zero COVID" strategy has somehow given them the power to strip the people of their freedoms.

Government leaders in the state of New South Wales — where the bureaucracy just a month ago announced that it was giving vaccinated citizens a "reward" of one extra hour outside their homes for recreation time — announced during a Monday press briefing that unvaccinated folks "will lose their freedoms" in October, Sky News reported.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced updated COVID protocols Monday morning in remarks to the press to give more details for their so-called "blueprint for freedom."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Democrats at odds with each other while facing debt ceiling deadline
Liz Cheney endorses radical transgender agenda
California makes vote by mail permanent
Government officials declare unvaccinated Australians 'will lose their freedoms' in October
Major news networks look away from border as nearly 10,000 migrants stage in Mexico
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×