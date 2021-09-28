Government officials declare unvaccinated Australians 'will lose their freedoms' in October

(THE BLAZE) – Australian officials on Monday again reminded their subjects that the nation's "zero COVID" strategy has somehow given them the power to strip the people of their freedoms.

Government leaders in the state of New South Wales — where the bureaucracy just a month ago announced that it was giving vaccinated citizens a "reward" of one extra hour outside their homes for recreation time — announced during a Monday press briefing that unvaccinated folks "will lose their freedoms" in October, Sky News reported.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced updated COVID protocols Monday morning in remarks to the press to give more details for their so-called "blueprint for freedom."

