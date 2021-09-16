Governor announces requirements to kids ages 2 and above to wear masks at childcare facilities

(THE BLAZE) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced various mask requirements on Wednesday including that staff, visitors, and children ages 2 and older must wear face coverings at child care facilities.

"The requirement applies to New York State Office of Children and Family Services-licensed and -registered child care centers, home-based group family and family child care programs, after-school child care programs and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours," according to a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals ages 2 and above who have not been fully vaccinated utilize masks in indoor public places. Currently in the U.S. there are no vaccines authorized for use in individuals younger than 12-years-old.

