Governor wants to make his 'the most pro-life state in the country'

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial signing of nine pro-life bills Thursday, telling the Daily Caller News Foundation that he intends to make Oklahoma "the most pro-life state in the country."

"The Tenth Amendment clearly states what is not designated to the federal government belongs to the state in terms of rights," Stitt told the DCNF. "Oklahomans believe in life and protecting the life of the unborn, so it’s very important to challenge federal overreach, especially on this issue."

TRENDING: Police to collect social-media info on everyone they stop

"We want to be the most pro-life state in the country," he continued. "If other states want to do things differently, that’s what all 50 states are designed for, but I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly support life."

The slew of pro-life legislation (SB 918, HB 1102, HB 1904, HB 2441, SB 778, SB 779, SB 960, SB 647, SB 584) bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected, restricts abortion drugs, requires abortionists to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and labels abortion as “unprofessional conduct.”

The bills also restore Oklahoma’s abortion ban if Roe v. Wade is overturned, ban fetal trafficking, protect relinquished babies and require birthing centers and other medical facilities to have policies honoring the remains of babies born through miscarriages or born stillborn.

The governor told the DCNF that the bills will "absolutely" be challenged by abortion advocates.

Will Oklahoma become even more pro-life than Texas? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Anytime something goes against the left’s liberal agenda there will be activist groups from the east and west coast who will try to come into Oklahoma and challenge our laws and our way of life," he said.

"The most important thing is to protect life," Stitt added. "These women are struggling and they have a tough situation and we want them to know there are other options. That’s why we appreciate church groups and adoption agencies."

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the governor’s actions Thursday, saying that Stitt has been "at the forefront of nationwide momentum to challenge the status quo and modernize our extreme abortion laws."

"Life is winning in Oklahoma and across America," she said in a statement. "I’m proud to stand with Governor Stitt at this historic moment and thank him for his leadership on behalf of pro-life Americans."

Stitt’s actions follow media uproar and pro-life praise over Texas’ Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to deny abortion providers’ requests to block Texas’ new law last week.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!