A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Greenie energy leaves Europe in the cold – the freezing cold

Nations shut down coal, fossil fuel, fracking, nuclear production

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN THINKER) – Greenie energy has been vaunted by politicians such as President Obama, Joe Biden, and virtually every European politician in power as progress itself, the way forward, the wave of the future. Anyone who's got problems with it, as Obama smarmily assured, is "stuck in the past."

Turns out that's nonsense. After going green and shutting down its coal, fossil fuel, fracking, and nuclear energy production, and feeling mighty virtuous for doing it, Europe is now going cold – freezing cold. The region faces a bad winter ahead with energy shortages across the board. Seems green energy can do everything to make a lefty European feel good except produce the actual energy. So, courtesy of the phony prophets of greenie virtue, Europeans are going without, and Joe Biden is doing his darnedest to take America down that cliff.

In an excellent signed piece by Wall Street Journal editorial writer Allysia Finley, she described the scope of the crisis: "[T]he U.K. and Germany have banned hydraulic fracturing, letting their rich gas shale resources go to waste. Meantime, the Netherlands is shutting down Europe's biggest gas field."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New York BLM leader promises national 'uprising' over 'racist' vaccine mandates
Dallas approves largest police budget ever
Czech prime minister: Only increased birthrates can prevent extinction of Europeans
Charter jet with over 100 American evacuees departs Kabul
Afghan rescue workers say there are 10 times more Americans trapped than Biden claims
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×