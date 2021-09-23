A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Human infrastructure bill gives illegal aliens $300 a month per child

Will incentivize far more immigration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2021 at 4:05pm
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – At a Homeland Security committee hearing today, Senator Romney grilled DHS Secretary Mayorkas about the President’s “human infrastructure bill.” As Romney said, the bill allows illegal aliens to get $300 a month, per child, by obtaining a tax ID number once they’re here. That is just one of many perks one gets for coming illegally.

Senator Mitt Romney actually said it’s outrageous. He can’t think of a more enticing reason to enter our country illegally – at the expense of American taxpayers.

An illegal alien family of four would get as much as $1200 per month, way above the wages for a family in Latin America.

Read the full story ›

