Ida flooding brings death, destruction to Northeast, days after storm slammed Gulf Coast

States of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey, New York City

WND News Services
Published September 2, 2021
(FOX NEWS) – At least 22 people have been reported dead after historic rains linked to Hurricane Ida flooded northeastern states on Wednesday night.

Eight people were confirmed dead in New York City, including a 2-year-old boy, a 48-year-old female and a 50-year-old man who were all found inside a home in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens as a result of the severe weather.

Officials said at least eight people died in New Jersey – four were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
