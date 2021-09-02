Ida flooding brings death, destruction to Northeast, days after storm slammed Gulf Coast

(FOX NEWS) – At least 22 people have been reported dead after historic rains linked to Hurricane Ida flooded northeastern states on Wednesday night.

Eight people were confirmed dead in New York City, including a 2-year-old boy, a 48-year-old female and a 50-year-old man who were all found inside a home in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens as a result of the severe weather.

Officials said at least eight people died in New Jersey – four were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media.

