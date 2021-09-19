Inventor of 'The Game of Life' dies at 99

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) -- Reuben Klamer, the Canton-born inventor of the popular board game The Game of Life, has died. He was 99.

Klamer was commissioned by the Milton Bradley Co. (now Hasbro) to create the game, which made its debut at the International Toy Fair in 1960.

Considered one of the best-selling games of all time and second in popularity only to Monopoly, The Game of Life was inducted in 2010 into the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.

