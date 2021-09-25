Italy orders companies not to pay unvaccinated workers

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Italian government has passed a decree applying to both the private and public sector ordering companies to withhold pay from workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decree mandates that all employees get the vaccine ‘green pass’, which led to questions about what would happen to the millions of Italians who remain unvaccinated.

The government is attempting to avoid potential legal action by directing companies not to fire the unvaccinated, but simply to not pay them while telling employees not to show up to work under threat of being fined if they do so. “Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld,” writes Ken Macon.

