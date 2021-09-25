A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Italy orders companies not to pay unvaccinated workers

Unjabbed employees face large fines if they show up to work

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2021 at 4:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Italian government has passed a decree applying to both the private and public sector ordering companies to withhold pay from workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decree mandates that all employees get the vaccine ‘green pass’, which led to questions about what would happen to the millions of Italians who remain unvaccinated.

The government is attempting to avoid potential legal action by directing companies not to fire the unvaccinated, but simply to not pay them while telling employees not to show up to work under threat of being fined if they do so. “Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld,” writes Ken Macon.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Care Net in Texas sees surge in calls since abortion limit took effect
Democrats caught in double-talk on recall elections
Colorado Republican introduces articles of impeachment against Biden, Harris
Italy orders companies not to pay unvaccinated workers
UK tells people to stop 'panic buying' as 'Winter of Discontent' fears emerge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×