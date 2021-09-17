Joe Biden's zoo

There's no other way to describe it but to call the Biden presidency a "zoo." The people in it. The policies. The relationship with our allies.

The impact on world peace. What it all means for history and our future as a free nation.

At this point, I must apologize to zoo animals. To compare those innocents to what's going on in Washington and in our government is an insult – to the animals. As I said, I apologize.

We just recognized the 20th anniversary of the largest terrorist attack on, and in, our country – nearly 3,000 people killed and indescribable destruction to our infrastructure – to say nothing of the residual mental and emotional damage done to millions of Americans as they lived through those terrible days. That will never end.

Those old enough to remember the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor (and those who know history) realize that in 1941 we knew how to respond and when: waste no time, counter-attack and fight until the enemy was defeated and we won the war. We did just that.

As for 9/11 – we got into a number of conflicts that seemingly never ended, and after years, there was no winner – and it appears we are the losers. Think Afghanistan: the years, the material cost, to say nothing of the loss of innocent lives, American and Afghan.

How did that happen? And why did Biden just set a date and pull out, regardless of the ramifications? That decision and how it was handled makes him directly responsible for the "success" of the suicide bomber at the Kabul airport that killed some 200 people along with 13 American military personnel – all innocent victims of terrorists' war against our freedoms.

Another example of the Biden zoo: At the ceremonies to honor those 13 military dead, Joe Biden could not resist looking at his watch several times.

What an insult.

To say nothing of his persisting penchant for lamenting the death of his son – who died of brain cancer – when he was supposedly consoling the families of the military dead. Those families saw that. They were, and are, furious with Biden for his insult.

He ignores it

There was a 9/11 Commission that evaluated our situation at that time and presented recommendations for how to correct the deficiencies.

One of the main issues had to do with immigration and our border problems. Over the years, this had largely been ignored, although the Trump administration made efforts to rectify the gaps – build a wall, deal with asylum issues, strongly enforce immigration laws and deal strictly with illegals crossing the border

Joe Biden did away with all that by executive orders, and as a result, we are facing the highest numbers of illegals crossing the border daily, causing enormous problems for American citizens along the border and inland.

The most glaring immediate problem is that more than 8,000 Haitians are crowded under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, existing under unsanitary conditions, and more are expected to arrive.

And these figures do not account for the thousands from other countries around the world who cross our unprotected border daily and disappear into our country.

What is the Biden solution? Who knows? But for Americans on our side of the border and for the Border Patrol and other law enforcement, it is the worst of situations with no help in sight.

It's shameful – and dangerous.

As for 9/11, did you realize that the man who has confessed to being the mastermind of that attack is still alive, in U.S. custody and awaiting trial? Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others are still awaiting trial, and because of the political machinations of Barack Obama, Eric Holder and Congress through the years, laws have changed so that these hateful people are still alive – and we're paying for their room and board.

Awaiting trial! Twenty years after having confessed to the worst attack on our country – an attack they justified by calling the U.S. the greater terrorist.

Talk about shameful. As far as I'm concerned, facing a firing squad yesterday will be none too soon. Of course, terrorists will regard their memories with respect, but their executions will be the least we can do for our 3,000 dead.

Speaking of immigration, as a result of our loss in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans are being brought here. Most are not being vetted, most are not being checked for health issues, and they're being spread across the country without the approval of people in the cities where they're deposited.

President Biden – where are you?

As for the evacuation of Americans and Afghans who worked for us in that country, conflicting reports fill the news. Media outlets and some congressional members report that the Taliban is preventing those evacuation planes from leaving.

Yet, Joseph Biden, the U.S. president, praises the Taliban extremists as being "professional and businesslike."

Thanks, Joe.

In media interviews, Biden has said his advisers never suggested he keep a military force in Afghanista to prevent a total collapse of that government.

So he didn't do it.

Now, The Washington Times reports that Army Gen. Scott Miller told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he directly registered his dissent to the removal of all military from Afghanistan to: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, head of the U.S. Central Command; and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As reported in WND, after a Senate briefing, Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma said, "We heard enough to know that there are inconsistencies between what the administration has said and the truth."

How's that for an understatement?

And speaking of Gen. Milley, a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, "Peril," reports that the general made two phone calls to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, promising that if there were any plans in the works for an attack on China during the Trump administration, he (Milley) would tell the Chinese in advance.

I heard that report on the radio, and the first words out of my mouth were, "That's treason." The penalty for someone convicted of treason is execution.

But Milley is now in the Biden administration, and Joe says he has "great confidence in General Milley." I hear liberal talk-radio hosts saying Milley is a hero and deserves a medal.

Holding Milley accountable can't come too soon – but I won't hold my breath for a formal accusation and trial. Such is the state of justice in Joe's world.

