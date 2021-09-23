A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Labor shortage not just closing small businesses, but shattering entire retirement plans

Recruitment is hard, retention is impossible

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE FEDERALIST) – Gary and Judi Eubanks are one of a kind. Both in their 60s, Judi is a skilled pianist and Gary can often be found playing pick-up basketball with the young people he used to coach. They have two sons and a handful of grandkids, and they’re heavily involved in their local church, where Judi is one of the piano players and Gary is almost always either leading worship or fixing the heating or air conditioning.

That’s because the duo also owns All Temperature Systems, a heating, cooling, and refrigeration business situated about halfway between the Chain O’Lakes and Parfreyville in the 6,000-resident town of Waupaca, Wisconsin. Though this couple is unique, a big part of their story is all too commonplace: They’re victims of the debilitating worker shortage.

The Eubankses have been running the business since 1985, but back then it was called Omits Refrigeration Service. Just after their first son Joe was born, Gary and Judi were living in Houston and realized they didn’t want to raise kids in a city. So they moved up to Waupaca, the small town where Judi was born and raised, and took over Omits Refrigeration on April 1 that year so that its owner could retire. They acquired another heating and cooling business 15 years later in 2000 and became All Temperature Systems.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teen Vogue pushes CRT, claims 'patriotic' American history is an 'erasure'
Seattle, state to buy 3 new buildings for homeless people
U.S. lifts all agricultural import bans for Fukushima, Tohoku region of Japan
Human infrastructure bill gives illegal aliens $300 a month per child
Pelosi: China is committing genocide, but we'll work with them anyway
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×