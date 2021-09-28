Liz Cheney endorses radical transgender agenda

(THE FEDERALIST) – Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed the radical transgender agenda on Sunday, telling CBS’s “60 Minutes” that her GOP colleagues’ reluctance to back gender-fluid ideology is dangerous.

“We need to work against discrimination of all kinds,” Cheney told CBS’s Lesley Stahl. “We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she’s transgender. And nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

While Cheney would be hard-pressed to find Republicans who wish harm on transgender-identified people, the so-called freedom to deny one’s sex and live out gender dysphoria uninhibited, sometimes including even mutilating one’s own healthy organs, carries severe consequences.

