Major UK fertilizer plants shuttered due to skyrocketing natural gas prices

(ZEROHEDGE) – Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc halted two fertilizer plants in the UK on Wednesday, according to a company press release.

CF Industries Holdings, a top manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, released a statement today indicating that its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing facilities suspended operations "due to high natural gas prices." There was no timeframe on when the plants would reopen. But reasonably, one would suspect when gas prices come back down.

Jim Reid, the chief credit strategist at Deutsche Bank, told clients today that in the "26 years of having a Bloomberg terminal, I've never pulled up so many gas price graphs as I have over the last 24 hours."

