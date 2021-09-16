A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major UK fertilizer plants shuttered due to skyrocketing natural gas prices

No timeframe on when operations would resume

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc halted two fertilizer plants in the UK on Wednesday, according to a company press release.

CF Industries Holdings, a top manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, released a statement today indicating that its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing facilities suspended operations "due to high natural gas prices." There was no timeframe on when the plants would reopen. But reasonably, one would suspect when gas prices come back down.

Jim Reid, the chief credit strategist at Deutsche Bank, told clients today that in the "26 years of having a Bloomberg terminal, I've never pulled up so many gas price graphs as I have over the last 24 hours."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major UK fertilizer plants shuttered due to skyrocketing natural gas prices
These will be 20 fastest-growing jobs in next decade
Survey reveals more than 3 million 1st-time gun buyers as of mid-2021
Americans spent more on taxes in 2020 than food, clothing, healthcare, entertainment combined
Amazon raises average wage to $18 as it scrambles to fill 125,000 jobs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×