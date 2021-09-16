Major nation credits maligned 'horse dewormer' for dramatic victory over COVID

The FDA-approved drug that has been disingenuously maligned by establishment health officials and media as "horse dewormer" is being touted by India's largest state as the key to quashing COVID-19.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of more than 240 million, said Friday that 33 of its districts are "COVID-free" and the state has a total of only 199 active cases, the Hindustan Times reported.

The state said the recovery rate for COVID-19 has improved to 98.7%.

The Indian Express reported in May, as the Gateway Pundit noted, that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in India to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of ivermectin.

Establishment media's recent mendacious portrayal of people who treat COVID-19 with ivermectin as ignorant rednecks overdosing on horse dewormer persisted despite several embarrassing corrections to widely cited stories and the CDC's recommendation that the FDA-approved drug be given to most refugees who enter the United States.

The CDC's recommendation of ivermectin, which was touted as a "wonder drug" in the Journal of Antibiotics, is for the treatment and prevention of intestinal parasites. But the drug – whose inventors were awarded a Nobel Prize – was shown in both in-vitro and in-vivo studies long before the COVID-19 pandemic to have strong antiviral as well as antiparasitic properties. At least 44 peer-reviewed studies, 31 randomized controlled trials and real-world experience indicate it is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

'To contain the impact of pandemic'

In May and June 2020, ivermectin was administered to all respiratory care professionals on an experimental basis in the Uttar Pradesh district of Agra. A team in the district led by Dr. Anshul Pareek "observed that none of them developed COVID-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus."

The state government then sanctioned the use of ivermectin as a prophylactic, or preventative, for all the contacts of COVID patients and later for patients.

"Despite being the state with the largest population base and a high population density, we have maintained a relatively low positivity rate and cases per million of population," said Pareek.

In August, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a notification advising doctors to take 12 mg tablets of Ivermectin "to contain the impact of pandemic.

"This medicine is quite effective in protecting from COVID-19. Therefore, we appeal each and every citizen to have this tablet," the government said.

The Gateway Pundit noted that the tiny southern Indian state of Kerala, which has been largely dependent on vaccines, seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

Kerala included ivermectin in the state's COVID treatment guideline in April but restricted its use to severe cases or those with associated disease, meaning it was reserved as a late treatment, if used at all.

Kerala abandoned ivermectin use altogether on Aug. 5.

Overall in India, only 5.8% of the population has been vaccinated.

