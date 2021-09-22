The mask mandate is here to stay -- tragically

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

I have an anxiety disorder, and I can't breathe while wearing a mask. (I start to panic). I know it's irrational, but at the same time, I can't help it.

Many months ago now, I asked the Ministry of Health (New Zealand) what to do, and they pointed out that there is such a thing as an exemption. So, I contacted the Health Line, they took my details and texted me a link to a face mask exemption card. It's essentially a PDF file from the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) website that you can download.

I was so happy that there was such a thing! I printed it and added a lanyard to it, so I could carry it around my neck.

(Technically speaking, you don't need a card, but it's nice to have something you can show to people.)

TRENDING: We honor the 13 fallen & 7 wounded U.S. warriors

OK, so fast forward to the "delta" outbreak. I needed to do groceries, so this was the first real test of my card.

I waited for the queue to be gone and approached the door person of the local Countdown supermarket. I showed him the card, and explained that I had a health condition and could not wear a mask. He looked confused, and we spoke about it, and then he asked if I had a letter from my doctor or some kind of proof. I said I didn't have a letter, but I did show him my Diazepam pills with the container clearly saying "for anxiety." He then said he had to talk to the store manager. So, that went on for a while, but then he came back with the same request, e.g. a letter from my doctor.

Long story short, I was denied access to the supermarket! No food.

Pickup and delivery were fully booked at that time.

I couldn't believe it. This was at the same time of videos in France showing that people without proof of vaccination were being refused access to the supermarket, so I was already super stressed about it all (that's what anxiety does). All sorts of thoughts went through my head.

The door person was really apologetic, and in the end offered to do my groceries for me. That was really nice actually, but not something I can do every week of course. It wasn't his fault. He was just following the rules that were set by management.

I emailed Chris Hipkins (member of Parliament), and his team reassured me that I didn't need to wear a mask and that a letter from the doctor is not necessary. In fact, my doctor says she can't even write something like that, because it would contain confidential information about my health condition.

I also briefly spoke with the police, and they said it's up to individual stores how they deal with face masks.

It is my opinion that the mask mandate is here to stay, and I have grown increasingly frustrated with the so-called "experts" that can only think about adding more and more restrictions without ever fully considering what that means for people. To those who say "We follow the science," I just want to say we should also look at the damage "the science" does to people mentally. And maybe have some compassion toward people that can't wear a mask.

Being denied access to food is a very sobering experience, and I don't wish it on anyone.

For those who also are struggling with this, don't lose hope!

"This too shall pass."

Name Withheld

President Biden commands Americans, "Trust science!" "Trust Fauci!"

Today's "science" claims we evolved from monkeys by chance. It rejects Almighty God the Creator (literal six-day creation, "man created … in the image of God … .male and female" – Genesis 1:1-31). So-called science falsely "changes the truth of God into a lie" (Romans 1:25; 1 Timothy 6:20 KJV).

The Bible commands, "Trust in the … LORD God of truth" and His "true" Word – not "in man" or "in lying words" (Psalm 31:5; 40:4; 62:8; etc.).

Biden claims, "We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated." No, we have a pandemic because scientists maliciously made bat coronaviruses more transmissible and virulent to humans. "Science," which we are to trust, killed millions! Fauci, whom we are to trust, funded this "science" – first in America, then illegally in Wuhan.

In mothers' wombs are living "children," "fashioned" there by God (Job 31:15; Luke 1:36,41; 2:5). Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded "science" that grafted scalps of aborted children onto rodents (Exodus 21:22-25). "Humanized" mice grew murdered babies' hair!

Trusting Fauci's murderous "science" is "trusting in … wickedness" (Isaiah 47:10)!

Refusing mandates means losing jobs, freedoms, rights, even the ability to "buy or sell" (Revelation 13:16,17). Will you "obey God rather than men" (Psalm 56:3,4; Acts 5:29)? King David declared, "What time I am afraid, I will trust in Thee. In God I will praise His Word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me" (Psalm 56:3,4; 91:2-4).

"Thus saith the … LORD that healeth thee … Cursed be the man that trusteth in man. … Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD" (Exodus 15:26; Jeremiah 17:5,7).

"I will trust, and not be afraid" (Isaiah 12:2).

Michael W. Ellis

Prayer is not only the front line of one spiritual battle in a single human conflict. Prayer is the front line of every spiritual battle in all human conflict.

The purpose of prayer is not to command God's will to our need. The purpose of prayer is to commend our need to God's will.

We pray not to direct God's will to our need. We pray to direct our need to God's will (Luke 22:42).

Don't pray seeking something. Pray seeking Some One. God Himself is the ultimate and perfect answer to every prayer.

For the redeemed, death brings life (John 11:25), sorrow brings joy (John 26:20), fear brings wisdom (Proverbs 9:10), and affliction brings glory (2 Corinthians 4:17). For the unredeemed life brings death, sorrow, fear and affliction.

More than harmonizing our science with our creation, we need to harmonize ourselves with our Creator.

The Bible is not God's biography written by men. The Bible is God's Autobiography written through men.

The Bible is not merely a book. The Bible is an entire library of books.

With one Bible you have in your possession and at your fingertips more truth, wisdom, science, history, theology, prophecy and poetry than all other books ever written in the whole world combined.

I once owned 1,000 books that made up my theological reference library of Bible commentaries, dictionaries, concordances, atlases, etc. They filled bookshelves on a wall in my house that was 15 feet long and eight feet high. When I moved to Hawaii I sold some and gave away many more. I keep a small working library now comprised mainly of 16 Bibles. Altogether my 16 Bibles total 1,056 books. They are ALL the Word of God.

When it comes to the Bible, it is not as much the infallibility of content as it is the infallibility of intent.

Scientists want some of us go to the moon and Mars. God wants all of us to go to the Son and stars (Heavens).

Man will never accomplish together through achievement what God has already accomplished Alone through Atonement.

Some people spend so much time trying to be the person they are not, they have little time to be the person God made them to be.

Pray always when you rise in the morning, when you labor at noon, when you feast in the evening and when you rest in the night.

Pray in the morning. Labor at noon. Feast in the evening. Rest in the night.

Christians believe that all things were created by God. Atheists believe all gods were created by humans.

Those who are born with a silver spoon in their mouth often have tarnished tongues.

Peaceful public discourse and respecting differing views are not a threat to democracy. They are the very basis of it.

Life at times can be a battle and at times it can be all out war.

Prayer brings us to the place where God's love and care are now and always have been.

Some Bible teachers work hard to entertain their listeners. What we really need are Bible teachers who teach their listeners to entertain angels!

The science on sex is settled. It is called biology not bigotry.

What do you call it when a teenager finally gets up after sleeping in until noon? "The resurrection from the bed!"

Richard Vestnya

[To Joseph Farah regarding OCCUPY D.C. proposal] It's a great idea and needs to happen, now! Not only in D.C. but across the nation.

On the overpasses, like I did (and thousands of others) with Overpasses for America.

You hit the nail on the head when you said, "Conservatives are not the best people to think about things like grievances; they're typically too busy working and raising their families."

OCCUPY D.C. for sure, with a clear message – similar to what the Convention of States message is: Stop the out-of-control spending, term limits and federal government tyranny! My list of road/protest signs could go on for a mile!

Michael