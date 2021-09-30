A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Matt Walsh obliterates Virginia School Board in viral 1-minute video

Calls them predators, child abusers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:16pm
(FAITHWIRE) – After signing a lease in northern Virginia to qualify as a resident, conservative commentator Matt Walsh — who lives with his family in Tennessee — appeared Tuesday evening at the Loudoun County school board meeting, where he characterized members as “child abusers.”

Walsh made the appearance at the meeting after renting a home in Loudoun County, a decision he made in response to the district’s decision to ban non-residents from commenting at meetings. The new rules state participants must provide identification as well as proof of residence in Loudoun County to enter the facility for the meeting.

“I would thank you all for allowing me to speak to you tonight, but you choose not to allow it, yet here I am,” Walsh said during his brief time in the meeting. “Now, you only give us 60 seconds, so let me get to the point. You are all child abusers. You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult, a cult which holds many fanatical views, but none so deranged as the idea that boys are girls and girls are boys.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
