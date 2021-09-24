Megyn Kelly lays out sexual assault claim against Don Lemon

In a video posted at Off the Press, former Fox News show host Megyn Kelly has laid out the accusations, from a civil lawsuit, of sexual assault against CNN show host Don Lemon.

And two legal analysts have sounded off that the claim could be valid – or not.

Fox News explained when the case developed the allegations were from a bartender, Dustin Hice, who alleged Lemon approached him a bar with suggestive – and unacceptable – behavior.

Hice told Fox News last year the case has been delayed by coronavirus, but he still had hopes it would be resolved.

"It was the most degrading, humiliating thing I’ve ever been through and it’s been dragged out. I hate it," he said.

Hice's allegation is that Lemon, who is gay, assaulted him during the summer of 2018.

Fox reported at the time that Hice accuses "the 'CNN Tonight' host of the lewd act. '[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff's mustache and under Plaintiff's nose."

That's from the lawsuit in Suffolk County Court.

The report explained, "Lemon offered a six-figure settlement before talks broke down and the formal complaint was filed, according to Hice. … CNN did not immediately respond to a series of questions from Fox News, including a request for comment regarding Hice’s claim that Lemon offered him a six-figure settlement."

Lemon has denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly explained in the video it is not an average case against a celebrity because of a witness to the episode.

Legal commentator Mark Eiglarsh told Kelly the situation might have happened like Hice narrated. Or might not have.

He pointed out the problem is that the witness was an acquaintance of Hice, so he would not be entirely independent.

Another analyst, Arthura Aidala, said with alcohol involved, anything could have happened.

"I never say never. If Don Lemon is really drunk … he's on a tear, it's definitely in the realm of possibilities," he said.

The interview (be warned of highly offensive language that is used):

