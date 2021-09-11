A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.RULES FOR THEE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Members of Congress exempt from Biden's vaccine mandate

Staff also not required to take shot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2021 at 4:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWSWEEK) – President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandates for federal employees don't apply to members of Congress or those who work for Congress or the federal court system.

Biden issued two executive orders on Thursday requiring vaccination against COVID for federal workers and contractors who work for the federal government. He also asked the Department of Labor to issue an emergency order requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis.

However, Biden's order on federal workers applies to employees of the executive branch. The House of Representatives and the Senate belong to the separate legislative branch, and the courts to the judicial branch of the federal government.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







18 states passed election reforms this year. Here's what they did
Face mask war meets up with school choice
Members of Congress exempt from Biden's vaccine mandate
Lawmakers ask court to reverse ruling making abortion a 'right'
Nord Stream 2 pipeline fully completed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×