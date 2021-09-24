A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Murder rates spike 30%, biggest increase on record

Mostly due to highly publicized 'Defund the police' movement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:17pm
(HEADLINE USA) – The year 2020 saw the largest spike in murder rates in U.S. history, the New York Times reported. The largest previous change on record was a 12.7% spike in 1968. Last year’s surge nearly tripled the old record.

Though the change occurred throughout the country, large urban centers got hit the hardest. Murder rates increased by 35% in cities with populations of over 250,000 people.

While the legacy media has largely blamed former President Donald Trump for the spike, it appears likely that increased murder rates are due to highly publicized efforts to “Defund the Police” and unconstitutional coronavirus lockdowns.

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







