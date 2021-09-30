A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
N95 respirators could reduce hospitalizations from wildfire smoke

Offer 'promising means' to reduce inhalation of particulate air pollution

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:33pm
(FOX NEWS) – N95 respirators could offer robust protection from wildfire smoke, researchers say. According to an August study in the AGU journal GeoHealth, the regulatory standard masks offer a "promising means" to reduce the inhalation of particulate air pollution and reduce the risk of negative health effects.

The Colorado State University and Colorado School of Public Health study authors noted that public health benefits are "strongly dependent" on how often the N95 respirator is used and by how many people.

The team's model accounted for the different kinds of face coverings, how well they fit, the characteristics of air pollution and the risk of air pollution causing respiratory disease, according to an accompanying release.

