Network prompts kids to blame Fox News star for dad's COVID death

'Who was he listening to?'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published September 21, 2021 at 5:14pm
Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Sara Landon prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses April 1, 2021, in Morton Hall Gymnasium at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz)

A CNN interviewer has prompted two teens who lost their father to COVID-19 to blame Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for his death.

Because of "misinformation."

The claim made by Katie and Evan Lane about information their father, Patrick Lane, 45, obtained came in an interview with John Berman, a program host for the far-left network.

Berman brought up, a second time, the issue of "misinformation" that purportedly led to Lane's death, according to a report at the Blaze.

TRENDING: Fauci appears to flip on FDA's booster-vaccine decision after just a few days

He addressed them with, "Katie, you said [there was misinformation] from one media source, in particular, he was getting misinformation – he was getting information that led him to be hesitant on vaccines. Who? Who was he listening to?"

She responded, "He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines, and I believe that that played a role."

Evan said his father was waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to the vaccine, the report explained.

"He claimed that if his father were alive now, he wouldn't have any issues with getting the vaccine or advising others to do the same," the report said.

Is CNN evil?

Patrick Lane, whose health reportedly was good and who had no underlying conditions, died from COVID late last month, the report said.

The two told CNN their father was not an "anti-vaxxer," but "was hesitant about getting the vaccine due to reporting he came across from right-wing media outlets," the Blaze reported.

Katie explained her father's decision against the experimental vaccines now being offered, "There's multiple reasons, I think. One of which was some of the media that he ingested. He wasn't by any means far-right. He was right in the middle, and he consumed media from both sides, and just some of the misinformation on one of those sides made him hesitant."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







