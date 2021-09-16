A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
New COVID treatment shows big success, so Biden administration will start rationing it

No shortage of drug despite claims

Published September 16, 2021 at 3:47pm
(NOT THE BEE) – You've probably heard about monoclonal antibodies – a therapeutic treatment that has been highly successful at treating COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for instance, aggressively championed the procedure in his state, which saw such promising results that even Dr. Anthony Fauci came out strongly in support of it.

Now, however, the Biden administration is announcing that it will begin rationing the treatment throughout the U.S., citing an alleged fear of shortages.

But is the threat of shortages real? Texas Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough wrote on Facebook this week that there was, in fact, no looming shortfall of the drug.

Read the full story ›

