HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
New York preps for staff shortages with health care vaccine mandate

Governor prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 2:47pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members, retirees and workers outside New York to address potential staffing shortages created by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers.

If necessary, Hochul said, she will declare a state of emergency through an executive order designed to address staffing shortages in hospitals and nursing homes once the mandate takes effect Monday.

Many health care workers have still not received a required first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine days before the deadline, leaving the prospect of potentially thousands of health care workers being forced off the job next week.

Read the full story ›

