Nicki Minaj is right about the left-wing bullies

Who knew that rapper Nicki Minaj would emerge as a champion for free speech and an outspoken critic of censorship?

Even stranger – Minaj found herself retweeting FNC's Tucker Carlson while Carlson championed her on his nightly show.

Strange times indeed – but alas, "adversity makes strange bedfellows."

Minaj just learned rule No. 1 of the modern illiberal party – there is zero room for liberalism of thought.

Her critical error was having the audacity to question the vaccine narrative and encouraging people to make their own decisions.

TRENDING: A BS-ing, science-illiterate bully is president … what could go wrong?

It started with admittedly one of the funnier tweets or claims from Minaj:

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," the tweet read. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied"

MSNBC's Joy Reid pounced and shamed Minaj :

"People like Nicki Minaj I have to say this – you have a platform sister that is 22 million followers … for you to use your platform to encourage OUR community to not protect themselves and save their lives. My god sister you can do better than that," Reid railed. "For you to use your platform to put people in a position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from … Oh my god. As a fan … I am so sad you did that sister."

I do not know about the validity to the story Minaj told about her "cousin in Trinidad." I do know encouraging people to make decisions they are comfortable with, rather than peer pressured into, is sound advice.

While Reid implied that Minaj is putting people in the position to die for making a decision for themselves – she ought to google or refresh her knowledge of the Tuskegee Experiment and our nation experimenting on the black community with syphilis for 40 years prior to feigning her astonishment at the hesitancy.

Twitter trended a special article to dispel the idea that the vaccines could impact an individual's fertility.

Rather than back down or cower – Minaj persisted and called out Reid pointing to a Reid tweet where she herself expressed hesitancy about the vaccine and the government saying "will anyone..anyone at all.. ever fully trust the CDC?"

Tucker Carlson noticed the Minaj controversy, and it was one of the top stories on his show this week.

Asked Carlson: "Who knew – who could have guessed that rapper Nicki Minaj would turn out to be one of the bravest people in the United States? She merely said as an adult and as an American she should decide whether to take the vaccine – pray about it, she said. Don't be bullied. Things blew up from there. No praying about it. You must submit to being bullied. Those are the new rules. Nicki Minaj wasn't aware of that, and she's resisted and she's still resisting."

Things got worse when Minaj retweeted a Tucker Carlson clip with a bull's-eye as if to say Carlson nailed it where Carlson defended her by saying:

"It's the last part of the tweet that enrages them. The part that says pray on it. Make the decision for yourself, like a free human being, and 'don't be bullied,'" he said. "So our media and public health officials didn't like this because they make their living bullying people. So they couldn't let it stand."

As if speaking her own mind were not enough – retweeting Carlson further enraged the left.

Left-wing commentator Hasan Piker tried to dissuade Minaj's tweeting by saying Carlson is a white nationalist – a phrase that is supposed to be an insult.

"Right. I can't speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren't human anymore," Minaj said. "If you're black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur a**, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit."

Minaj learned the lesson other black celebrities and politicians have in recent months – the media and Democrats will disparage you or even question your "blackness" if you step out of line or think for yourself.

Black Republican Larry Elder was labeled the "black face of white supremacy" in an absurdly racist article in the L.A. Times, for daring to be black and conservative while campaigning to recall Gavin Newsom as the California governor.

We saw similar racist tactics months prior during the Presidential election.

White talk show host Chelsea Handler tried to reel in her ex-beau 50 Cent by saying, "I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump."

Then candidate Joe Biden echoed Handler in an interview with Charlamagne tha God in May.

"Well, I tell you what, If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Time and time again, Democrats prove they want the black vote – indeed they feel entitled to it. They just don't want black people thinking for themselves.

If you do that, you are no longer of any use to them.

Minaj is right.

Democrats would rather black America stand in front of the bus and get hit with decades of failed policy than start thinking for themselves.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!