A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

'We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2021 at 5:20pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.

Villagers in Sangeh say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from a sanctuary about 500 meters (yards) away to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack.

Worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, residents have been taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to placate the primates.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden says he visited 'Tree of Life' after 2018 massacre, but synagogue says 'no'
Health officials warn White House to pause vaccine boosters
Putting students first is path to improving schools
With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes
Australia: Unvaccinated Victorians will be 'locked out' of venues
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×