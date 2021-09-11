A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Nord Stream 2 pipeline fully completed

Russia celebrates 'failure' of U.S. to stop it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2021 at 3:58pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom has announced on Friday it has completed construction on the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that the United States has long warred against through sanctions leveled by the Trump and Biden administrations.

"Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT) construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed," Gazprom announced on its social media accounts Friday.

Russia hawks in Washington have lately put the blame on Joe Biden for softening the US stance on Nord Stream, after he dropped sanctions on the German company overseeing its side of the project, citing a desire to avoid harming positive relations with Berlin. In exchange Germany vowed to not allow Russia to use NS-2 as a "political weapon."

