It's not buyers' remorse, it's a rigged election!

Guess what kind of lead Donald Trump has over Joe Biden in a second-chance election for president?

Less than a year after the 2020 election, he leads 51% to 41% in a recent poll. Think of it! Do you need more of a reason to think that Trump was cheated last November?

A Washington Examiner columnist calls it "a stunning turnaround." But even though some Biden voters are indeed horrified at his lies, incompetence and multiple betrayals as president, on a deeper level the polls don't reflect so much "a stunning turnaround" or "buyers' remorse," as the core reality that Americans preferred Trump then, and they prefer him today.

The election was stolen – and millions of Americans are outraged!

"Just 247 days since President Joe Biden took the keys to the Oval Office, a majority of people appear to want him evicted and former President Donald Trump back," the Examiner's Paul Bedard explained. "And by a country mile."

Key was the fact that independent voters "overwhelmingly" said they would go for Trump, by 20 points. That's because more independents are former Republicans.

TRENDING: The coming 'climate crisis' shakedown of the U.S.

Even a fifth of Democrats would vote for Trump over Biden – if given a second chance.

And what if Joe should drop dead or fail to meet a 25th Amendment challenge? Trump, against a Vice President Kamala Harris, would win 52%-39%. Even taking California, no doubt.

This was a Rasmussen poll, which means it's LEGIT. The survey asked 1,000 U.S. likely voters about the second-chance scenario Sept. 21-22, and the margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Of course, anyone would have to be out of their mind or believe the fake news and Big Tech to think Trump wouldn't be the only answer to Biden after his travesty on the Rio Grande, his catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan and his track record on the COVID mandate, drugs, inflation and everything else – not to mention abortion.

Bedard reported, "The survey is the latest of dozens that have shown Biden sinking like a stone. Many have turned south since the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces and diplomats from Afghanistan and the surge of illegal immigrants over the U.S.-Mexico border. Others have shown that people are growing worried about Biden's competence and ability to stay in office long enough to run for reelection."

All that may be true, but there's going to need to be a lot of work done with the election system before it's again trusted by the voters. Biden or, for that many, any Democrat could beat Trump again if the election were rigged like it was in 2020.

Trump already has hinted several times that he might run in 2024, promising a decision is coming soon and saying his fans will be "very happy." But he's counting on a fair election this time.

Bedard noted that another recent poll, by McLaughlin & Associates, revealed "voters want Trump's leadership style back."

Who doesn't? Can I tell you? Only Democrats, the vast majority of media, the Big Tech titans, schoolteachers, the elite, college professors and the lumpenproletariat – for the last one, look it up. It will do you good.

By the way, I'm getting sick of all these Fox News people pretending they just don't believe the election was rigged in 2020. They will look bad if they don't turn their hosts loose as this farce goes much further.

You can only pretend so long that Joe Biden got 80 million votes. No one in my space ever believed that.

Special Offer: Get one of Whistleblower magazine's most explosive, hard-hitting and important editions ever, "YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America." Better yet, subscribe to Whistleblower at a discounted price, get 12 powerful monthly issues, plus get THREE FREE BONUSES, including "YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!