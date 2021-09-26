Pelosi may not hold infrastructure vote as planned if it doesn't have the votes to pass

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she wasn't sure if she'd hold a vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday as previously planned because it may not have enough votes to pass.

"Let me just say we're going to pass the bill this week," said Pelosi, a Democrat from California, during an appearance on ABC's "This Week." "I promised that we would bring the bill to the floor."

But Pelosi said she wasn't in favor of bringing the bill to a vote on an "arbitrary date" if she did not believe there was enough support to pass it. The September 27 date was set after the bill easily passed the Senate in August.

