Pelosi says capitalism 'has not served our economy as well as it should'

(THE BLAZE) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during remarks on Friday that America's capitalistic system has failed to serve the nation's economy adequately and that it needs to be improved.

The Democratic lawmaker said that "capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should. And so what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it," Pelosi said while speaking at the Chatham House in London.

She claimed that about four decades ago the U.S. had "stakeholder capitalism," in which productivity increases were accompanied by pay increases for CEOs and workers, but she said this has since been replaced by "shareholder capitalism."

