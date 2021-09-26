A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Pennsylvania teens planned Columbine-style attack for 2024, authorities say

Timed to coincide with 25th anniversary of school massacre

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 2:09pm
(FOX NEWS) – Four teenagers have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School, authorities said.

A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are charged as adults and two other teenagers face juvenile charges in the plan to attack Dunmore High School, outside Scranton, on April 20, 2024, authorities said. Investigators said the girl's mother told police that her daughter was "obsessed with Columbine," The Times-Tribune reported Friday.

"While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time," District Attorney Mark Powell said in a statement. "We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
