Police arrest COVID cops-rejecting pastor when he lands in Canada

A pastor who brazenly – and famously – rejected Canada's COVID cops and their agenda to inspect everyone in his church to see if they were wearing masks has been arrested again, this time on unspecified charges that were awaiting him when he concluded a tour of speaking engagements and landed in Canada.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Cave of Adullam Church made waves on social media earlier this year by verbally berating Canada's COVID mandate-enforcing law enforcement and health officials.

When they came to his church to impose their agenda, he sent them packing.

"I do not cooperate with Gestapo," he said. "I do not talk to the Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs. That's what you are. Brownshirts of Adolf Hitler. Your are Nazi Gestapo, communists, fascists. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer. You are not allowed here, you are not welcome here, and I'm not going to cooperate with Gestapo like you."

He later was arrested, along with his brother, Dawid, for organizing an "illegal gathering," a church service that didn't following the social and political rules set by authorities of masking and social distancing.

They both were found guilty of contempt, but a sentence has been announced yet.

In the meantime, Pastor Pawlowsky traveled – legally – to the United States to deliver speeches, but was met with handcuffs and force-threatening officers when he landed at Calgary International Airport on his return this week.

It is RebelNews that delivered word of his latest arrest, and posted a telephone interview with Pastor Pawlowsky from his jail cell.

"Pastor Artur explained that he was arrested on two new charges, and that beyond that he has been given very little information. He does not know what lies ahead, or how long he will be held at this point, but he decried the state of Canada that is becoming more and more like the communist life (in Poland) he left behind as a child," the report said.

"The continued violation of Pastor Artur’s fundamental rights has been a point of shame for Canadians, and has drawn a great deal of criticism from people around the world. Police, health officials and politicians alike are once again putting on a repulsive display of authoritarian rule and persecution."

Leftists, in contrast, claimed that Pawlowski was spreading "COVID lies" during his speaking engagements in the U.S.

In the telephone call, Pawlowski explained he was met by officers at the private plane on which he had traveled.

He was told there were two warrants, one for a court order and another for not wearing a mask.

He was put to his knees, cuffed and arrested, and delivered to Calgary police officers who took him to the "police processing unit."

"This is absolutely sickening. I have never skipped a bail. I have never skipped a court. Here I have been away for almost four months from my family and I am coming back … they would not even give me a moment to ... hug my wife," he said.

The actions show the "tyranny" of the Canadian government, he said. He said officials inside the government have been caught "not following their own mandates," but since the fight is about control and politics, not health, there is no concern for the citizens.

He compared the leaders to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

Listen to the interview:

Pawlowski pointed out he traveled lawfully to the U.S. and lawfully was returning, "only to be treated like a terrorist."

He won't be alone in prison long, however, he pointed out.

"They will come for you, just a matter of not if, but when…"

It was in the Independent that a writer claimed, without providing evidence, that Pawlowski was "spreading lies about COVID-19."

Many of the opinions once considered "lies," such as about COVID's origins in a Chinese lab where viruses actually are made worse, now have been widely accepted as factual.

He has explained that he heard stories from his grandparents about "similar tactics from the time of the Nazis, persecuting churches and the clergy."

WND reported when the COVID cops first confronted Pawlowski, during a service celebrating Passover, when inspectors without a warrant demanded that the church follow their instructions.

Pawlowski, who is known for sermons against abortion, homosexual rights, Shariah law and recently, COVID-19 restrictions, refused.

At that time, he said, "Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You Gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don’t you dare come back here! Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It’s beyond me. How dare they."

Andrea Widburg of American Thinker said of the first incident: "What we see in the video is heavily armed police invading a house of worship during Holy Week. Moreover, they're doing so as part of a year-long complete denial of civil liberties. What makes the loss of civil liberties even more serious is that the experiences of Florida versus New York, and of schools demanding masks versus those that do not, show there’s no serious evidence that masks make a difference."

