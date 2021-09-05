A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police: Man on meth shoots and kills 4, including baby clinging to mom

'They begged for their lives and I killed them anyway'

Published September 5, 2021 at 5:42pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A former Marine who was taking methamphetamine and described himself as a "survivalist" allegedly went on a shooting rampage in central Florida early Sunday morning, killing four members of a family and wounding an 11-year-old girl, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The alleged shooter, 33-year-old Bryan Riley, then barricaded him in the victims' home and got into a shootout with police before eventually surrendering.

Judd said that Riley originally went to the home in Lakeland, Florida around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and allegedly told one of the eventual victims, "I’m here to talk to Amber, you see, God sent me here because she’s going to commit suicide." Riley had no connection to the victims before this weekend, Judd said.

Read the full story ›

Police: Man on meth shoots and kills 4, including baby clinging to mom
