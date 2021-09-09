Poll shows Americans support Manchin's 'pause' on $3.5 trillion spending spree

By Sebastian Hughes

Daily Caller News Foundation

A majority of Americans agree with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia’s opinion there should be a “strategic pause” on Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, according to a No Labels poll on Thursday.

The survey of 972 registered voters shows 6 out of 10 support Manchin‘s position for a pause to “understand the implications” of the bill, including 78% of Republicans and 52% of independents. Democrats felt differently with 52% favoring “large scale social welfare spending now.”

TRENDING: Video shows utility workers turn their backs on Biden when his motorcade goes by

Rural voters mostly aligned with Manchin with 70% supporting a pause, while only 47% of urban voters felt the same way. The poll showed that of suburban voters, who NPR reported are an important demographic to republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, 64% favored the pause.

No Labels put out ads advocating for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that already passed in the Senate, Axios reported.

Manchin cited rising inflation and debt as reasons he won’t support the $3.5 trillion bill in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal last week. Axios reported that Manchin is unlikely to back any proposal that costs more than $1.5 trillion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Some progressives threatened to vote against the bipartisan bill if a separate reconciliation bill is not tied to it. Democrats hold only a slim majority in the House, which makes any defections a risk to the bill’s passage.

Do most Americans want to pause the government's spending spree? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Nothing would give me more pleasure than to tank a billionaire, dark money, fossil fuel, Exxon lobbyist-drafted ‘energy’ infrastructure bill if they come after our child care and climate priorities,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Wednesday on Instagram.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!