President Bush? We know which side he's on

Violent extremists in the U.S. and abroad are "children of the same foul spirit," former President George W. Bush said in his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

"There's little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he continued.

Bush said domestic and foreign extremists share a "disdain for pluralism," a "disregard for human life," and a determination to defile national symbols.

He said this during the 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2021.

Yes, he actually said that! I guess we know which side Bush is on. He didn't even mention Joe Biden!

I'll never forget how Bush gave himself away at President Trump's Inauguration.

Sandwiched between Barack and Michelle, Bush let us know what he thought of the new president's speech – perhaps the greatest Inaugural Address since Ronald Reagan's.

Bush said: "That was some crazy sh-t."

He hasn't said much publicly between then and now, but where he stands is not in question – no matter what he said before Afghanistan. He's squarely with Dick and Liz Cheney. Reportedly, he couldn't even bring himself to vote for Trump in 2016!

Bush's 9/11 remarks were shocking because the solemn ceremonies came right after the embarrassing, humiliating, treacherous withdrawal from Afghanistan staged by Joe Biden.

In condemning "domestic extremists," who was Bush talking about? Trump, Rudy Giuliani, the Jan. 6 protesters, signaling he's taking sides against the good guys, throwing all caution to the wind.

Oh, he talked about the heroism of those aboard Flight 93, which crashed into a field after its passengers and crew fought the hijackers to prevent another attack. But he drew the line on the new breed of Trump's pro-American agenda.

Meanwhile, Giuliani didn't hear Bush's address. He was in New York celebrating the policemen and firemen for their work on 9/11. He was informed of Bush's treachery in an interview with Steve Bannon.

Bush actually drew a line connecting the so-called "domestic terrorists" supposedly aligned with Trump to the real terrorists who attacked New York and Washington 20 years ago.

"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said. "There's little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home."

Bush said he was "sick to his stomach" and that he was "still disturbed" for weeks following what Nancy Pelosi has called the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War, on Jan. 6, the day protester Ashli Babbitt lost her life, shot without warning by a Capitol cop.

In his speech Saturday, Bush criticized the presence of culture wars in U.S. politics as well.

"When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," Bush said. "Malign force seems at work in our common life, that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures."

He made no mention, significantly, of the role by Big Tech.

Bush said our politics has become a "naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment," and said he is worried about our future.

"The military measures taken over the last 20 years to pursue dangers at their source have led to debate, but one thing is certain, we owe an assurance to all who have fought our nation's recent battles," he said as he praised members of the military.

"The cause you pursued at the call of duty is the noblest America has to offer. You have shielded your fellow citizens from danger," Bush said. "You have defended the beliefs of your country, and advanced the rights of the downtrodden … we're grateful."

No mention at all about Biden's botched withdrawal. No reference to the Americans left behind in Afghanistan. Why? He evidently didn't think it was as bad as Trump's behavior or his "Make America Great Again" stand.

George Bush – as I said, I guess we know which side he's on.

