A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Private Afghanistan evacuation team criticizes Biden admin officials

'Did absolutely nothing' to help girls escape Taliban

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2021 at 5:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY CALLER) – The Biden administration ignored several pleas for help from an American evacuation team in the waning days of the Afghanistan withdrawal, emails reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.

The team had contacted senior officials in the administration to help evacuate people from Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, according to emails obtained by the DCNF. They were working to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans out of the country, but it was a difficult task to do alone, according to the team.

Robert Stryk, who earlier spoke with the DCNF about his frustrations with the administration before Aug. 31, said Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer failed to act on his team’s desperate pleas for help in getting hundreds of girls out of Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrawal deadline approached.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden says he visited 'Tree of Life' after 2018 massacre, but synagogue says 'no'
Health officials warn White House to pause vaccine boosters
Putting students first is path to improving schools
With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes
Australia: Unvaccinated Victorians will be 'locked out' of venues
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×