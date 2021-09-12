Prominent immunologist now regrets voting for Joe Biden

A prominent immunologist whose advice has formed the basis for a Michigan State University employee's lawsuit against the institution's vaccine mandate said Friday he now regrets voting for Joe Biden for president.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, a former assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, blasted Biden's new sweeping vaccine requirements, charging that to "mandate vaccination of any COVID-recovered American against his/her will is unscientific, unethical and illegal!"

On Twitter, he told Biden he has "overstepped" and is "operating in dangerous territory when it comes to already immune Americans."

"Cease and desist!" wrote Noorchashm, whose news media and social-media profile has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another tweet the immunologist noted that he voted for Biden "as a McCain Republican."

"It was an error and I now regret it, Noorchashm said of his vote.

He said the "chest beating press conference" Thursday by Biden "was one of the most destructive and divisive speeches ever given by a US president who claims 2 B a well-reasoned uniter, acting on science."

I wonder if @POTUS @WhiteHouse watched my conversation with @ShannonBream a few hours before the unAmerican press conference he held on 9/9/21 coercing vaxx in already immune Americans! If you didn't watch, please do Mr. President!@SenRonJohnson https://t.co/fLp1MdPvoW — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm) September 10, 2021

Noorchashm's advice is cited in a lawsuit by Jeanna Norris, a 37-year-old administrative associate and fiscal officer who argues Michigan State should allow an exemption for people who have COVID-19 antibodies.

"I consulted with Dr. Hooman Noorchashm on August 21, 2021 and August 26, 2021 about receiving a vaccine in light of my natural immunity. Dr. Noorchashm advised me that immunization was medically unnecessary," she said in a declaration.

Norris said she is concerned there is an "elevated risk of side effects from vaccination among those who have already survived a SARS-CoV-2 infection and are recovered within the past year."

"The University is forcing me to choose between performing my professional duties to the best of my ability and protecting my personal health," her lawsuit states. "The University is also forcing me to choose between protecting my constitutional right to bodily autonomy, privacy and protection and keeping my job, which is the lifeblood of my family’s livelihood."

Studies support natural immunity

Many studies find natural immunity from a COVID-19 infection is superior to the vaccines, which have shown a "significant decline" in effectiveness, according to CDC studies.

And while the Biden administration pushes for booster shoots to counteract the decline, a study published in February by Science magazine found "substantial immune memory is generated after" COVID-19 infection. And an article in Nature magazine in May reported researchers believe "people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will probably make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives."

A study by Emory University and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center that was funded by the National Institutes of Health predicted "long-lived immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection."

