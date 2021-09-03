Reminder: The 2020 election wasn't the first steal

It was the 2018 midterm elections – and I smelled a rat.

Was I the only one? I guess so. I saw it as a warning. Very ominous. Very suspicious.

You may remember that Donald Trump was a very successful and popular president by the 2018 election. And he campaigned very hard. But the result was what most people expected of a midterm election. The president lost the House.

This loss to the Democrats opened him up to regular attacks – which resulted in bogus investigations and two impeachments.

But here's the thing. I don't know about you, but when I hear about Americans furiously turning out to vote in midterm elections that used to put people to sleep, and the results are counterintuitive, I get suspicious.

TRENDING: CDC's mission confusion

Here's the thing: When Republicans vote in America, Republicans actually win. That's not the case among Democrats.

You could get dead people to "vote."

You could get fake voters.

You could get illegal voters.

In fact, it would be wrong to speculate that these things couldn't happen; it's a fact that this kind of activity is part of any Democratic Party game plan.

I'm just trying to figure out why the numbers were so close, everywhere, and turnout so astronomically high, on the same record-breaking midterm Election Day.

Why am I so suspicious?

Well, when I watch videos in which Democratic activists boast about engaging in vote fraud, I take it seriously. I don't think anyone pretends to engage in vote tampering. Do you?

But, then again, with the low level of prosecution of vote fraud, maybe Dems have no fear.

When I heard that twice as many Americans likely were voting in November 2018 as voted in the presidential election year in 2016, I got worried.

Donald Trump worked very hard for those votes. That's what I saw over the previous several days. Maybe it was wrong of me to assume Dems wouldn't show up. But, where were they in 2014, 2016? Why did nearly every American – eligible and ineligible to vote – all come out to join the party on the same day?

I mean, I was feeling very good about those rallies Trump was holding in the last days. I was thinking they would make a huge difference – and maybe they did.

Listen, here's what it's all about at the end of the day, whether it's Election Day 2018, 2020 or next year's midterms: The Democrats are playing for keeps, they're playing for all the marbles, they want to win and become the only ruling party.

It's all about the sovereignty of the U.S. – whether it's exercising our right to vote as U.S. citizens, preventing others from subverting our free and fair system or just keeping foreigners from forcing their way into our country, so Democrats can help them illegally vote next time around.

That's it. That's the numero uno issue.

It's all important.

It's why the Dems now hate ICE.

It's why the Dems think all cops should be defunded.

It's why Dems feel sorry for MS-13 gang members.

It's why Dems don't mind illegal aliens. They love them!

And it's why Dems hate the U.S. military.

So, think about this question again: Where did all of these voters come from in 2018?

Because we're obsessed with the 2020 Big Steal, 10 months later, when we were warned about cheating by the Dems in 2018.

IMPORTANT NOTE: From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million "undecided" voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the "deep state" working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally ESSENTIAL, because "Trump is another Hitler," the latest issue of Whistleblower magazine presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations. The issue is titled "YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America."

"YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN" is available both in Whistleblower's much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus three free gifts, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!