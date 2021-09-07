A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Remorse grows: More Biden voters regretting their choice

'This could really hurt the president's chances in 2024'

Published September 6, 2021
Published September 6, 2021 at 10:07pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Two significant polls now reveal that a considerable number of voters regret voting for President Biden back on Election Day 2020.

A new Zogby Poll finds that a fifth of likely U.S. voters who voted for Mr. Biden are now sorry that they chose him to lead the country.

“Why does this matter? If you take into consideration the size of the electorate, and how the last two presidential elections (2016 and 2020) were decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, this could really hurt President Biden’s chances in 2024,” the poll analysis noted.

