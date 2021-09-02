After removing 'racist' boulder, university will host BBQ only for students of color

(THE BLAZE) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to host a "Welcome BBQ" that is reportedly only intended for students of color, The College Fix reports. The move comes just weeks after officials were forced to remove a "racist" boulder from the campus.

The outlet obtained a flyer outlining the event, which is scheduled for Sept. 12. The "Welcome BBQ" flyer states that the free event is for "students of color," and is intended to welcome back students who are "self-identified people of color."

"All are welcome, intended for self-identify people of color," a portion of the flyer adds.

