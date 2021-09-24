A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Reps. Greene, Dingell get into shouting match on Capitol steps over abortion bill

'Horrendous ... you should all be ashamed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:39pm
(FOX NEWS) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was involved in a shouting match with Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell on the steps of the Capitol Building over the subject of abortion.

"Horrendous," the Georgia firebrand shouted at a group of Democrats who had just passed the Women's Health Protection Act that attempts to codify Roe v. Wade into law to protect against possible Supreme Court action against the controversial 1973 ruling being struck down. "You should all be ashamed."

Dingell, who represents Michigan’s 12th district, shouted back at Greene accusing her of showing a "lack of civility."

Read the full story ›

