Retired state Supreme Court justice cites 'evidence' of 2020 election wrongdoing

There's another crack in the façade that has been supported by establishment politicians and legacy media following last year's presidential election that there was nothing wrong, no mistakes, no fraud, nothing to see.

Michael Gableman, a retired Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice appointed to review that state's election integrity, has confirmed what could end up being a significant problem.

That is that there apparently is "some evidence" that state officials did not follow established state law last November.

That's when Joe Biden narrowly won the state by a comparative handful of votes. He did the same in several other swing states that also revealed suspicious circumstances and through those tabulations won the White House.

It was during 2020 that multiple jurisdictions across the country simply ignored or changed state laws regarding mail-in ballots to accommodate COVID-19, even though the Constitution allows only state lawmakers to make such changes.

Multiple lawsuits were prompted by the suspicion circumstances of the ballot counting, and they failed. But several states now are in the process of auditing, or beginning to audit, their results.

Further, that there was outside influence is evident through the fact that Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook megawealth turned over some $350 million to mostly leftist vote counters for them to run their counting operations in November.

The Washington Examiner reported Gableman is part of a team leading a GOP-backed investigation into the state's election.

He's suggested he'll subpoena election officials who don't cooperate with his investigation.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos turned to Gableman with the work, giving him the authority to hire full-time investigators.

"Some evidence has been produced previously that shows some election officials acted unilaterally in deciding not to follow established state law," Gableman said in a video released Monday. "We will request from those officials and others with potential knowledge of unlawful actions and will compel them if necessary to produce documents and testimony that will allow the public to gain a comprehensive understanding of how their elections were managed."

State lawmakers in Wisconsin authorized up to $680,000 to fund the investigation.

