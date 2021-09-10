A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rising college cost outpaces improvements in graduation, diversity

Report shines light on wasteful spending in higher education

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 1:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Colleges' spending patterns are driving up costs for students but do not necessarily improve graduation rates or increase diversity, according to a new report by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni.

The report found that spending on student services, including diversity initiatives, may actually make campuses less diverse. Such spending drives up the cost of attendance, thereby making colleges less accessible to underrepresented groups. It states: “Increases in tuition have even been linked to a decrease in student diversity in future years on public campuses, with a $1,000 increase in tuition and fees causing the racial and ethnic diversity of first-time, full-time freshmen to decline by 4.5%. For institutions pledging millions to offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion, this statistic demands attention. While there is little evidence that employing executive-level diversity officers will grow diversity on campus, passing the cost of these hires on to students is overtly harmful.”

The report compares increases in college spending to changes in the cost of attendance and the graduation rate. If colleges were spending money in ways that helped students, researchers hypothesized, then an increase in spending by a university would have a proportional increase in graduation rate or decrease in cost of attendance.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington Post worried about 'climate despair' it's been peddling for years
Rising college cost outpaces improvements in graduation, diversity
Campus pro-life group called a 'danger to the student body'
University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls
5 good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×