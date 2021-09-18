San Francisco mayor defiant after caught maskless in nightclub despite her own mandate

(FOX NEWS) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed remained steadfastly defiant about her behavior Friday after she was photographed at a city jazz club dancing and singing without a mask on earlier this week despite a city mandate.

"While I'm eating and drinking I'm going to keep my mask off," Breed, a Democrat, told reporters while calling the story a "distraction," according to FOX 2 of the Bay Area. "And yes, in the time while we're drinking like everyone else there, we were all having a good time and again all vaccinated."

The mayor insisted the focus of media attention should be on live music returning to San Francisco and said that putting a mask on in between eating and drinking isn’t "realistic."

Read the full story ›