Schoolchildren allegedly imprisoned in 'tiny closets' for not wearing masks

A new report from a watchdog organization alleges school officials in an Illinois district imprisoned children to closets because they were not wearing masks during class.

The report comes from the Edgar County Watchdogs blog site, where a posting first charged the officials in the Teutopolis School District "without so much as even contacting the parents," put the five students in "separate confined rooms for several hours."

The reason was that the students "were trying to breath freely without a mask on their face," the report said.

The state's governor had announced a mask requirement for people in schools.

One parent reported being told "they never really checked on them or provided any sort of education. Some were even stuck in tiny closets with no windows…"

The blog posting pointed out that the real problem is that a new state requirement regarding a school's isolation of a student bans the use of a locked room, a "confining space such as a closet," and rooms where a student cannot be observed continuously.

"In short, isolation may only be used when a student's behavior presents an imminent danger or serious physical harm to the student or others, when other less intrusive measures have been tried and failed, staff members have been trained in isolation techniques, etc.," the report explained.

