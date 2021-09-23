A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Seattle, state to buy 3 new buildings for homeless people

165 studio apartments will be dedicated to unhoused population

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2021 at 4:36pm
(Q13 FOX) – Three new buildings in Seattle with 165 studio apartments that were supposed to be rented at market rates will instead house people leaving homelessness and people at risk of becoming homeless.

The nonprofit Low Income Housing Institute will buy the buildings on Capitol Hill for about $50 million, with city and state housing programs sharing the cost equally, The Seattle Times reported. Seattle is using federal COVID-19 relief funds for their part, Mayor Jenny Durkan said this week.

Two of the buildings will be managed by LIHI for adults. The third will be managed by YouthCare for young adults. Each will have a live-in case worker, Sharon Lee, LIHI’s executive director, said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
