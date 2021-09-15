'A sex scene you wouldn't show your mom': Kids told to write 'child porn'

Members of a school board in Ohio have been told to resign after they utilized an allegedly obscene instruction guide that told students to write about an "X-rated Disney scenario."

Or "ten euphemisms for sex," or "a roomful of people who want to sleep together," or "a sex scene you wouldn't show your mom" or "the first time I killed a man" or "your favorite part of a man's body using only verbs."

The controversy has developed in Hudson, Ohio, where Cleveland.com said Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert and parents of students in the district are demanding the school board and teachers leave because of the book used in Liberal Arts II writing.

The book involved is called "642 Things to Write About."

"It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom. I’ve spoken to a judge this evening and she’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged," Shubert warned.

The exact outcome of the confrontation hasn't been made available, but Hudson High issued an apology to parents and confirmed it is working to collect the books.

Hudson High School Principal Brian Wilch said he became aware of the book and its controversy only days before the board members were confronted in their meeting this week.

The book is used in a class that supports a college credit, and is offered by association with Hiram College.

It's offered at the high school.

Wilch said, "We did not exercise our due diligence when we reviewed this resource and we overlooked several prompts that were not appropriate. We felt terrible—you can’t unsee [the writing prompts]."

A mother of one student shared some of the suggestions from the book, including to write about "how you will die,' "you have been caught in bed by a jealous spouse. How will you talk your way out of this?" "write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal," "describe a time when you wanted to orgasm but couldn't," "drink a beer. write about the taste," and "the first time you had sex."

The mother explained she found out about the book from a friend who shared a screen-shot of a page in the book with her, the report said.

"I asked my daughter if she had been reading a book with inappropriate stuff in it and she said yes," the mother said.

