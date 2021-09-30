Smith & Wesson moving from Massachusetts to Tennessee

(CBS BOSTON) – Smith & Wesson, one of the oldest gun manufacturers in the country, announced Thursday it is moving operations from Springfield to Tennessee due to proposed gun laws in Massachusetts. The company plans to move to Maryville, Tenn. In 2023 after being based in Springfield since it was founded in 1852.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” President and CEO Mark Smith said.

Smith said proposed legislation in Massachusetts would prevent the company from making certain kinds of guns.

