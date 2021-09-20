A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 falls 1.7% for its worst day since May, Dow sheds 600 points

Investors continued to flock to the sidelines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2021 at 6:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks began the week deeply in the red as investors continued to flock to the sidelines in September amid several emerging risks for the market.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% to 4,357.73, posting its worst daily performance since May 12. It was a broad sell-off with each of the main 11 sectors of the benchmark registering losses. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47 for its biggest one day drop since July 19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2% to 14,713.90.

One optimistic sign from Monday’s rout: The Dow closed well off its session low. The 30-stock average was down 971 points at it low for the day.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 falls 1.7% for its worst day since May, Dow sheds 600 points
Vaccine passports to snow ski: Popular destination goes full Big Brother
'It was horrible': Volcano erupts for 1st time in 50 years, thousands flee
26 governors want Biden to address crisis of flood of illegal aliens
Senate parliamentarian blocks Dems' attempt to hand out amnesty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×