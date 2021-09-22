A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Supermodel rejects COVID vaccine in defiant post

'I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2021 at 8:53pm
(THE BLAZE) -- Supermodel Doutzen Kroes said in a defiant social media post that she would not be getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Kroes spoke out after a self-imposed six month break from social media. The 36-year-old said that others had inspired her to speak her truth about her stand against forced vaccination.

"I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status," Kroes wrote.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
