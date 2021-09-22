Supermodel rejects COVID vaccine in defiant post

(THE BLAZE) -- Supermodel Doutzen Kroes said in a defiant social media post that she would not be getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Kroes spoke out after a self-imposed six month break from social media. The 36-year-old said that others had inspired her to speak her truth about her stand against forced vaccination.

"I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status," Kroes wrote.

